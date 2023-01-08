Texans vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Houston Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the 2022 regular season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. Neither of these teams can make the playoffs, so they are playing one final game for pride and draft pick seeding.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Colts in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts odds

Spread: Colts -3

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Texans +135, Colts -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -3

This game is a rematch from Week 1 that set the tone for some poor seasons for each team. They tied 20-20 in the season opener and matchup for their second divisional game in the season finale. The Colts have gone 1-9 in their last 10 games. Injuries have been hard to overcome, but they should have the advantage in this game. If Houston wins and the Chicago Bears lose, the Texans would lose the projected No. 1 overall draft pick in next year’s draft. Indy should cover, as Houston needs to find a way to lose in this game.

Over/under: Under 37.5

These teams combined for 40 when they were both healthy in Week 1. Now the Colts will have Sam Ehlinger under center and no Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis has scored 10 points, or fewer, in back-to-back games, and the Texans are coming off a three-point outing last week.

Player prop: Alec Pierce over 26.5 receiving yards (-120)

Pierce will be playing in the final game of his rookie season on Sunday. Last week he had five targets in the offense and came down with three of them for 15 yards. Against a worse secondary, I think Pierce caps off his first season in the NFL with at least 27 receiving yards in Week 18.