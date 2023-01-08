Jets vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

We have a Week 18 AFC East showdown to close us out the regular season on Sunday as the New York Jets travel south to face the Miami Dolphins. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Miami (8-8) needs a win and either: a) Patriots loss/tie or b) Patriots loss + Steelers loss/tie to clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC. Skylar Thompson will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol and backup Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a knee injury. Meanwhile, New York (7-9) has already been eliminated from playoff contention and will start veteran Joe Flacco in the finale.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Dolphins in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Jets +155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -3

I’m basing this off a pure motivation factor as Miami is fighting for its very playoff livelihood while New York players are most likely counting down the minutes until the season finally ends for them. Even with the chaos at the quarterback position, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels will most likely scheme up an operable one-week game plan with Thompson at QB. Give me the Dolphins to roll at home and then keep their eye on the scoreboard for the Patriots-Bills result.

Over/under: Over 37

This is a battle of third-string quarterbacks but 37 is a low enough bar for both teams to clear on Sunday. The Dolphins have enough weapons to be effective as long as Thompson gets the ball into their hands and the same goes with Flacco and the Jets. Take the over.

Player prop: Jason Sanders over 1.5 field goals made (+100)

With the Dolphins' offense in a bit of chaos at the moment, they may need to rely on their kicker a few times to carry them through in this contest. I’ll predict that he does get at least two successful field goal attempts in this game. Take the over.