Giants vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

We have a Week 18 NFC East showdown to close us out the regular season on Sunday as the New York Giants hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

New York (9-6-1) has already clinched a playoff spot and is locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. As a result, the Giants effectively have nothing to play for in today’s season finale as a win, loss, or tie wouldn’t affect where they stand heading into the postseason. Head coach Brian Daboll has played coy over whether or not he’ll bench his starters this week, but signs are pointing towards them receiving some rest before the playoffs.

Philadelphia (13-3) can finally clinch both the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win or a tie this afternoon. The team has dropped two straight and a huge part of that has been quarterback Jalen Hurts being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is listed as questionable for this matchup but is trending toward making his return.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Eagles in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -14.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -850, Giants +600

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +14.5

The Eagles are understandably a huge favorite with the Giants potentially resting their starters, but 14.5 is a bit overkill. New York is the NFC’s best team against the spread at 12-4 this season and while the result doesn’t matter for them, Daboll isn’t going to allow his team to get totally blown out heading into the playoffs. Give me the G-Men to cover.

Over/under: Over 43

The return of Hurts adds an extra dimension to the Eagles' offense, banged-up shoulder and all. Philly is 10-6 in O/U’s this season and should be good for at least four touchdowns in this game. With the Giants somewhat keeping pace themselves, I expect the over cash in this finale.

Player prop: TBD

