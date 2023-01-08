Browns vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

We have a Week 18 AFC North showdown to close us out the regular season on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Cleveland (7-9) has already been eliminated from playoff contention and will be closing out its season this afternoon. The Browns defeated the Commanders 24-10 last week in a game where Amari Cooper went for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh (8-8) has won five of its last six games heading into the matchup and is still in contention for the final playoff spot in the AFC. To clinch a spot, the Steelers need a win + Dolphins loss/tie + Patriots loss/tie.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Steelers in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -140, Browns +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers -2.5

Never underestimate a Mike Tomlin team to scrap its way into the postseason. The Steelers have kept their season alive by putting together a run over the holidays and with their playoff livelihoods on the line, I trust them to handle business at home against a team that has nothing to play for. Give me the Steel Curtain to cover easily here.

Over/under: 40.5

These are too under-friendly ballclubs with the Browns sitting at 7-8-1 in O/U’s while the Steelers are 6-10. Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett haven’t been the most explosive QBs in recent weeks, but are good for a handful of plays to propel the offense. This game has 20-14 written all over it, so take the under.

Player prop: Nick Chubb over 70.5 rushing yards (-145)

Chubb is vying to finish second in rushing in the league this season and there’s a good chance the Browns' offense feeds him in the final game of the year. He’s gone over 70 yards in five of his last six games, so lock in another big outing for the tailback.