Cowboys vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

We have a Week 18 NFC East showdown to close us out the regular season on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Washington Commanders. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Dallas (12-3) has a lot riding on this game and other results on Sunday. The Cowboys could clinch the NFC East with a win and an Eagles loss and those results along with a 49ers loss/tie would clinch them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Dallas is cruising into this matchup, having won six of its last seven games.

Washington (7-8-1) was officially eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday. Between head coach Ron Riviera not knowing they could be eliminated to the quarterback situation, things are once again a mess in the nation’s capital. Rookie QB Sam Howell will get the start in this matchup.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Commanders in Week 18 of the NFL season.

Cowboys vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Commanders +265

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -7

Dallas is 10-6 against the spread this season and with so much at stake, handling business against a dysfunctional team starting a rookie quarterback should be a walk in the park for the playoff-bound Cowboys. Take Dallas to cover as a touchdown favorite here.

Over/under: Over 40

Dallas is 9-7 in O/U’s this season while Washington is 5-10-1. In their last nine outings, the Cowboys have had just one game that has failed to crack 40 points and that was last Thursday’s 27-13 victory over the Titans that landed right at the mark. Take the over.

Player prop: Logan Thomas over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)

Howell is making his first career start and there will be times throughout the game when he’ll be looking to some easy, safety valves to keep things rolling along. One of those big targets is tight end Logan Thomas, who has caught 12 receptions for 91 yards in his last two games. Expect him to blow right past the 24-yard threshold, so take the over.