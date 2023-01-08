Chargers vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will wrap up their regular season with a game against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Broncos will end their season in Week 18 and begin the search for their next head coach, while the Chargers have already locked down a playoff berth.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Broncos in Week 18 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Chargers +135, Broncos -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -3

The spread of this game may surprise you. The Chargers can only be the No. 5 or the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss by the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the afternoon, Los Angeles would be solidified into the No. 5 seed, and a loss wouldn’t change that. This spread seems to suggest that sportsbooks and bettors are banking on the Ravens to win and the Chargers to, in turn, rest their starters. I also think that happens, which should see Denver covering against the Los Angeles depth.

Over/under: Under 39.5

When these teams met at full strength in Week 6, the final score ended up being 19-16 in overtime. Basing these picks on the Chargers being able to rest their starters, I don’t think they will contribute much to the point total. Denver has done little to inspire much on offense, so I’m taking the under.

Player prop: TBD