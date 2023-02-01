How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 1

We’ve already seen plenty of line movement since Super Bowl odds were initially released as tons of action is expected to come in on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles over the next week-plus. Here’s a look at what bettors have been doing with plenty of time to impact the markets over the next 10 days.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, and a big part of that is due to 71% of the handle and 70% of bets coming in on Philadelphia.

Is the public right? This is such a tight matchup with not much separating both teams. With such a short spread, I’m riding with Patrick Mahomes in a big game to cover this number and go against the early public action. Even without Tyreek Hill on the roster this season, the Chiefs still have the best offense on a yards per play basis (6.3) including playoff games this season. The Eagles haven’t been challenged this postseason, and let’s go with Kansas City based on experience in these moments.

Over/Under

The total is set at 49.5 with 56% of the handle toward the over and 53% of bets siding with the under.

Is the public right? There isn’t much value to be had on point total key numbers as the over/under is unlikely to get back to 51, but let’s side where the money is headed and go with the over. The biggest weakness on both defenses is stopping the run, but it’s not like the Chiefs will go toward a run-heavy game plan. This game will be won through the air, which is great for the over, so let’s root for points to be scored.

Moneyline

The Eagles are -125 moneyline favorites with the Chiefs at +105. Philadelphia is getting 52% of the handle, while 55% of bets are on Kansas City.

Is the public right? If I’m taking the Chiefs to cover as 1.5-point dogs, I can’t recommend anything but Kansas City winning this game outright. Playoff experience in high-level games matters and the Chiefs have it, while the Eagles do not. Kansas City played in 14 playoff games since the 2018 season, while Philadelphia lost three straight playoff games prior to this year’s run through the NFC.