How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 10

Super Bowl 57 is just two days away. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Philadelphia is the 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 51. The Eagles are the -125 moneyline favorites, while the Chiefs are installed as the narrow +105 underdog.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

There’s 70% of the handle and 68% of the bets are on the Eagles to cover

Is the public right? Yes, the Eagles should cover in this game. Philadelphia has a roster that can keep up with the Chiefs. Kansas City is going to have to play its best on both sides of the ball, and I think the defense slips. We saw the Chiefs play at their best against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round, and they held the Bengals to 20 points. With a fully healthy Jalen Hurts under center, I think Philly has the advantage and covers.

Over/Under

There’s 56% of the handle and 54% of bets are on the over

Is the public right? We are going to see a lot of points scored in this game. Despite how good the defenses look on paper, these are two of the best offenses in football. The Chiefs led the league with 29.2 points per game, while the Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game. We should see the highest-scoring Super Bowl in the last four years on Sunday.

Moneyline

There’s 50% of the handle and 55% of bets are on the Chiefs to win

Is the public right? So we have a weird situation here. The Eagles are expected to cover the spread meaning they would win the game by at least two points, but the Chiefs are favored, albeit slightly, to win the game overall. Since I think Philadelphia covers the spread, I have to say that the public isn’t right here.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.