Best Jalen Hurts prop bets in Super Bowl 57

All eyes will be on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII as he tries to topple Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Will he live up to the MVP hype or wilt under the pressure? Here is a look at his best prop bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 10.5 Rushing Attempts (-110)

Hurts looked markedly better running the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game than he did against the New York Giants in the Divisional round as he worked his way back from injury. In a game that was essentially over by halftime, Hurts still carried the ball 11 times. A key to the Eagles’ gameplan has to be forcing Kansas City to honor the running game, including the RPO game, so expect Hurts to keep it himself early and often and end up with a dozen or more rushing attempts.

Longest Completion Over 37.5 Yards (-110)

Hurts has excelled at throwing the deep ball this season and the Chiefs aren’t exactly great at defending it. He ranked third in the NFL with 11 pass attempts of 40+ yards in the regular season and he has two receivers to choose from in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles ranked second in the NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards with 38. The Chiefs gave up four 20+ yard completions in the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Expect Hurts to take a few shots, and if he hits on one of them, this over will cash.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.