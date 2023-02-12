We are finally to Super Bowl week and we have been waiting for this. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Below we take a look at why the over could hit in Super Bowl 57.

Chiefs-Eagles: Over in Super Bowl LVII

Both of these teams have been incredible offensively this season. While the Eagles' defense is viewed highly, the Chiefs have more of a subpar defense. They’re good enough to win, but their offense is what people fear when playing them. The over cashed in 10-of-19 games for the Eagles this season. Not many teams kept the games close against them which led to them trying to run the clock down for most of the fourth quarters. I expect this to be a great Super Bowl with both teams leading throughout the game. The over has been a public bet in the past few Super Bowls, but the point total seems to be 50/50 for bettors so far this year.

As long as this is a close game, this over should cash. While the Eagles have been good defensively this season, they have yet to face Patrick Mahomes this season. They played great defensively in the playoffs, but they didn't face one elite quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has the experience and I think he will go right at the Eagles' defense early. Look for both teams to score in the high 20s.

