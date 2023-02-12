Why the under could hit in Super Bowl 57

The 2022-23 NFL season comes to an end Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Glendale, Ariz., and will air on FOX. Below we take a look at why the under could hit.

Chiefs-Eagles: Under in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. They continued to prove that in the playoffs as they allowed just one touchdown in each of their two playoff games. It’s hard to believe they will do the same to the Chiefs, but they surely could limit them. We didn't get to see these two teams' matchups yet this season, so both offenses could take a few drives to get going.

In Chiefs games this season, the under cashed in 11 of 19 games. Their total number is always higher than other teams because of how good their offense is. The Chiefs will need their defense to step up if they want any chance to win this one. Since the Divisional Round started, no game has gone over this total. Defense is needed to win championships and both teams know that.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.