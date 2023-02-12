First touchdown scorer picks for Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 from Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Eagles enter the game as slight favorites at -1.5 on the spread with the O/U 51 points. Here we’ll take a look at some first TD scorer props on DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Odds on favorite: Jalen Hurts (+650)

This is one of those favorites that you are looking to bet on. QB Jalen Hurts has a penchant for running and has scored plenty with his feet this season. During the regular season, Hurts had 13 rushing touchdowns. He has a rushing TD in each playoff game this season. Chances are if the Eagles get the ball first and march down the field, Hurts will get a few opportunities to punch it in.

Sleeper Pick: Kenneth Gainwell (+2000)

Overall, the Eagles like to run the ball in the red zone. Over two playoff games this postseason, Philly has seven rushing TDs to three passing TDs. Gainwell has one of those rushing scores and leads the Eagles’ backfield in yards with 160 on 26 carries. Miles Sanders at +800 isn’t a bad sprinkle as well. If you micro bet Sanders, Hurts or Gainwell for first score you could cover a lot of ground if it’s the Eagles in the red zone first.

Longshot Pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+3500)

This line has moved from +4000 since CEH was activated off IR and could play in the Super Bowl. Keep an eye on inactives for the Chiefs. If CEH is active, we can take a look at this bet.

It’s unclear what kind of role he’ll have but we could see him get snaps in the red zone. He only played 10 games this season and should have fresh legs. In those 10 games, CEH totaled six touchdowns. At long odds, Edwards-Helaire isn’t a bad sprinkle to score first.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.