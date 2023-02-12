Best receiving player props in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 from Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Eagles enter the game as a slight favorite to win at -1.5 on the spread and -120 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at some of the top receiving over/under props for the Eagles and Chiefs.

Travis Kelce O78.5 receiving yards (-120)

In the biggest spots, you’re always going to lean on your superstar tight end. The Chiefs-Eagles over/under is set at 51, so we can expect a lot of points. The game should be close as referenced by the spread. If it’s a shootout, we can safely assume Patrick Mahomes will be throwing the ball quite a bit. Kelce’s O/U for receptions is at 7.5 and people think that will go under. Even if it’s on the number, at Kelce’s season average of 12.2 yards per catch, we get to 85 receiving yards. That’s as a baseline expectation. Knowing Mahomes will look Kelce’s way. Knowing the stakes. He’s going against his brother, you know Travis is going to get plenty of targets. This line just feels super safe.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling O2.5 receptions (-115)

The Chiefs’ passing game has been predominantly Kelce and a mix bag all season. MVS was brought in during free agency to stretch the field and is very boom-bust. We saw some boom in the AFC Championship game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Valdes-Scantling was targeted eight times, hauling in six catches for 116 yards and a TD. Mahomes could look the way of MVS again in the Super Bowl. If the score is high and it’s back-and-forth, we should see the Chiefs take some shots. Mecole Hardman is out again. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are banged up. MVS is really the only truly healthy WR on the roster. We know he’ll get the snaps and this number doesn’t seem tough to get over.

Race to 20 receiving yards: A.J. Brown (+475)

If the Eagles win the toss and get the ball first, this bet will look really good. Brown could cash in on this with one catch on the first drive. MVS at +1000 isn’t a bad run back on the other side if the Chiefs get the first drive. The Eagles have gotten by on the run game most of the playoffs. They’ll need to get Brown going in order to keep up with K.C. During the regular season, Brown averaged 17 yards per catch with about 32 yards after the catch per game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.