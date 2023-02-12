How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 12

The top two seeds in the NFL will face off in Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set for battle on Sunday to achieve what would be the second championship of the last decade for either franchise. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Chiefs +1.5: 32% of handle, 34% of bets

Eagles -1.5: 68% of handle, 66% of bets

Is the public right?

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the best game we’ve seen throughout the 2022-23 playoffs. This came thanks in large part to another career-defining performance from Patrick Mahomes, as well as a timely late-hit penalty by the Bengals that set the Chiefs up for a successful 45-yard kick to put a bow on on a 23-20 AFC title game victory. The Eagles’ NFC Championship win, on the other hand, did not have the same climactic ending — pummeling the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. It’s going to take some serious success in the ground game for the Chiefs to cover this spread, though Philadelphia’s defense has halted Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey in back-to-back playoff outings.

Over/Under

Over 51: 58% of handle, 57% of bets

Under 51: 42% of handle, 43% of bets

Is the public right?

Finally, here we are with all of the primal speculation in the rearview. The Chiefs and Eagles are not only the best scoring teams in the NFL, but the best teams as well. The Chiefs turned in 29.2 total points per game in 2022, while the Eagles trailed them slightly with 28.1. Thus far, however, the Eagles have thrown 30+ points on the scoreboard twice in these playoffs and have held opposing offenses to seven points in each appearance. The Chiefs haven’t been as successful defensively — allowing the Bengals and Jaguars to post 20 points. The public is feeling the over on Sunday, and rightfully so.

Moneyline

Chiefs +100: 51% of handle, 56% of bets

Eagles -120: 49% of handle, 44% of bets

Is the public right?

For both teams, this is by far the biggest challenge they have faced in the 2022-23 campaign. The public is rolling more with Kansas City’s offense to come through and get the win over the run-heavy, defensive juggernaut that is Philly. The Eagles have blown out the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in both playoff games, while the Chiefs have been able to squeak by in theirs. If the Eagles manage the ground game effectively against an exposable KC defense like they’ve been able to do in recent weeks, it’s going to be difficult for even NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to overcome. Trust the Birds to come away with the title on Sunday.

