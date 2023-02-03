How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 3

Super Bowl 57 is just over a week away. As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, betting lines have been live since just after the conclusion of the AFC Championship Game. As of Friday, February 3, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, and the point total is set at 50.5. Philadelphia is -125 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is installed as the narrow +105 underdog.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Eagles -1.5 (72% of handle, 70% of bets)

Is the public right?

It feels weird seeing the Chiefs being considered the underdog with this little dynasty they have started. You have to give credit where credit is due, though, as the Eagles have looked the part of a Super Bowl team coming off impressive playoff wins against the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. We should be in line for a good game, and the public is currently right, favoring the Eagles to cover.

Over/Under

Over 50.5 (53% of handle, 48% of bets)

Is the public right?

This one is a pretty even split between the money following the over, but the number of bets slightly favors the under. I’m siding with the number of bets and think the under will hit. We will see two prolific offenses facing off, but both teams’ defenses have taken strides to improve over the last month. I think the point total will be close, but think we are headed for something like a 27-21 finish.

Moneyline

Chiefs +105 (50% of handle, 55% of bets)

Is the public right?

While the public likes the spread for the Eagles to cover, they take the other side of the moneyline and are leaning toward the Chiefs. Kansas City has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, so it makes sense to see why the public may lean its way. From what we have seen to this point in the playoffs, Philadelphia just seems like they are the more well-rounded team in all aspects. I think the public is incorrect in this take and that the Eagles are the moneyline pick to make.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.