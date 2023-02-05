Prediction for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl between NFC and AFC

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games took on a different form this year. Rather than the traditional Pro Bowl game between the two conferences, the NFL changed up the format and introduced a lengthy skills competition. The games began on Thursday, and the AFC heads into Sunday’s second day of events up 9-3.

The NFC started out strong by winning the Dodgeball event on Thursday. The AFC battled back with wins in the Lightning Round, Longest Drive and Precision Passing. The first round of Best Catch was held on Thursday, but a fan vote over the weekend determines which two receivers will compete in front of judges on Sunday. The Best Catch winner will earn three points for his conference.

Sunday will also see the Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Tie and Move the Chains events, which are all worth three points. There will also be three separate flag football games. The first two are worth six points a piece. Then, the third one will begin with the overall score as they stand. The two teams will play the last flag football game, and whichever team is ahead when the game ends will be crowned the Pro Bowl winner.

With the early lead, I think the AFC holds on for an eventual victory. Even if they drop an event or two early in the day, their roster matches up well for flag football and the all-important six points a win will earn. Since the NFL started switching up the rules and format of the Pro Bowl starting in 2016, the AFC has won all five Pro Bowls, with the 2020 game canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.