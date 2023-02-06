How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 6

It’s finally Super Bowl week. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Below we take a look at how the public is betting the Super Bowl as of February 6.

Point Spread

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. 73% of the handle and 70% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to cover.

Is the public right?

Yes, I think we see the Eagles win this game and cover. Both the public and the big money bettors are on the Eagles. Their defense has played well, while they have had arguably the best offense in the playoffs. It feels like they will win it this year as they ran through everybody in the playoffs with no issues. The Chiefs have played well and have the best quarterback in the NFL, but I think they come up just short in the 4th quarter.

Over/Under

The point total is installed at 50.5. 50% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right?

I lean towards the over. Both these teams have one of their toughest tasks of the season stopping the opponents offense. Unless both teams turn the ball over a few times, I think we see both teams in the upper 20’s and the Eagles winning on a late score. Both teams are healthy offensively and you can’t compete with either team without scoring points.

Moneyline

The Eagles are favorites with moneyline odds at -125. Moneyline odds for the Chiefs are at +105. 51% of the handle and 46% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to win.

Is the public right?

I don’t agree with the public here as I think Philadelphia wins. It’s not a big margin, but there is a 4% of bettors in favor of the Chiefs for moneyline bettors. The Eagles have the better defense and I think that separates these two teams. Beating Mahomes is difficult, but the Eagles have the talent to get it done.

