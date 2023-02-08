How the public is betting Chiefs-Eagles in the Super Bowl as of February 8

Four days away from the Super Bowl kicks off, plenty of bets continue roll in for Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX. Below is a look at where bettors have been going with their money as we inch closer to game day.

Point Spread

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and 71% of the handle along with 69% of bets are siding with Philadelphia.

Is the public right? Nope. This is a lazy way of analyzing the game, but I don’t want to bet against Patrick Mahomes in a game of this magnitude especially with a 1.5-point head start. Kansas City played in 14 playoff matchups since the 2018 season, while Philadelphia played six in that span. Experience matters in these games, and I’m siding with the Chiefs for that reason.

Over/Under

The total climbed back to 51, and the over is getting 56% of the handle with 52% of bets.

Is the public right? Yes. There are plenty of ways NFL games can land on 51 total points scored, so you’d love to get 50.5 if you want to side with the over. Even if the number stays at 51, I’d side with the over. If the Chiefs offense is rolling, that means a ton of points are being scored. If the Eagles jump out to a decent-sized lead, Kansas City will throw even more, so there’s a lot to like about the potential of a bunch of points being scored in this game.

Moneyline

The Eagles are -125 moneyline favorites, while the Chiefs have +105 odds to pick up a victory. The handle is split at 50% each way, but 55% of bets are going to Kansas City.

Is the public right? Yes. Kansas City will be Super Bowl champions on Sunday night. The Eagles really haven’t been challenged in the playoffs after beating a New York Giants team that had plenty of flaws and handled the San Francisco 49ers that didn’t have a quarterback healthy enough to throw a pass for much of the contest. Go with the Chiefs on the moneyline.

