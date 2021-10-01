Breaking down NFL weather for Week 4, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 4 of the NFL season is here! So far we haven’t had many adverse weather games and this week appears to be on track for another good weather weekend around the league. We do have a couple of rain games that we’ll need to keep an eye on. Wind isn’t a problem at the moment, but as you know, forecasts change.

We’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before Week 4 NFL kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Worst weather games

Texans at Bills

Buffalo has a 70 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the high 60s. The good news is that wind should be manageable at 5-10 mph.

Lions at Bears

There is an 85 percent chance of rain in Chicago, but winds aren’t supposed to top 10 mph at the moment. Temperature should be in the high 60s. We’ll need to check the radar on Sunday morning for these two rain games.

Better weather games

Chiefs at Eagles

Clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the high 70s. If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are to get back on track, this looks like a prime spot to do so.

Colts at Dolphins

There’s a chance of rain, but only 30 percent. Temperatures should be in the mid 80s. Wind is projected to be 10-15 mph, which is edging toward a number we don’t like, but as it is, I’m not too worried.

Titans at Jets

Sunny skies with temperatures in the high 70s, wind at 6 mph and low humidity should make for perfect football conditions for Zach Wilson to do whatever he’s going to do.

Seahawks at 49ers

Levi’s Stadium should be great for football, as the temperature will be in the mid-60s, wind should stay under 10 mph and skies will be clear. This should be a fun divisional game between Russell Wilson and the 49ers group of football players.

Cardinals at Rams

It will be warm at Memorial Coliseum with highs close to 90, but humidity, as usual, will be low. And of course, sunny skies and no rain. Can this game push 70 points?

Steelers at Packers

Green Bay has a 30-40 percent chance of rain with wind at 10 mph. Temperatures in the mid 60s should make for nice football weather as long as the rain chances don’t increase between now and then.

Ravens at Broncos

Denver will have its normal thin air and low humidity with clear skies, light winds and highs in the mid-70s. I wish I lived there.

Buccaneers at Patriots

Tom Brady may return home to some rain, as the forecast calls for 40 percent of showers, but winds should be light and temperatures in the high 50s.

Raiders at Chargers

Perfect weather at the StubHub Center on Monday night. Temperatures in the mid 70s, light wind, and no rain. Can Derek Carr go for his average of 400 passing yards?

Home sweet dome

Giants at Saints

Panthers at Cowboys

Browns at Vikings

Washington Football Team at Falcons