What channel is #5 Iowa vs. Maryland on and what is game time for Week 5

One of the most underrated games of a loaded college football weekend will take place on Friday night when the Iowa Hawkeyes head on the road to play the Maryland Terrapins from Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is led by their defense and has done a great job of forcing turnovers to this point, but the question marks come on the other side of the ball. Spencer Petras and this offense hasn’t been asked to do a whole lot, but the Hawkeyes average just 4.5 yards per play, which ranks No. 108 in games against FBS teams. Iowa may need to move the ball consistently to beat Maryland, whose offense has a major test on Friday night.

Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is getting things done offensively with breakout star Taulia Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 1,340 yards, which ranks No. 7 in the country, with 10 touchdowns and one interception. The Terrapins average 6.7 yards per play, which is No. 19 in all of college football. The defense is fine, but it’s their play on offense that has the talent to come away with a Friday night upset.

Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct 1

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Iowa is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds to win outright, while Maryland has +135 odds to pull off the home upset. The over/under is set at 47.5.