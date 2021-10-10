How to watch Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 London game on TV, via live stream

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets face each other in Week 5 of the NFL season on Sunday. The game will take place in London, England, at 9:30 am ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a tough fourth-quarter loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 4. Atlanta held a 30-22 lead in the final frame before giving up consecutive TDs to lose the game 34-30. Despite the loss, all anyone in the fantasy football world could talk about was Cordarrelle Patterson, who had 116 total yards and 3 TDs to be one of the leading scorers in Week 4. They may need Patterson more this week. WR Calvin Ridley won’t travel with the team to London due to personal reasons and won’t play vs. the Jets.

The Jets got in the win column in Week 4 with a 27-24 OT win over the Tennessee Titans. It was probably rookie QB Zach Wilson’s best performance so far, throwing for nearly 300 yards and 2 TDs. Corey Davis led all Jets receivers with 111 yards and a TD in a revenge spot vs. the Titans, who were shorthanded with Julio Jones and AJ Brown. Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder rounded out the WR core for New York, combining for 10 catches, 153 yards and a TD.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Jets and Falcons on Sunday morning, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Jets-Falcons game in London.