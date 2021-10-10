How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET in this NFC West showdown.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 49ers come into the game on a two-game losing streak. They lost to the Packers in Week 3 on a last second field goal and then stumbled in the second half against the Seahawks en route to a 28-21 loss. Notably, QB Jimmy Garoppolo left the game at halftime due to an injury and rookie Trey Lance took over for the second half. Lance is expected to get the start this week with Garoppolo’s calf still an issue.

The Cardinals are the last unbeaten team in the league, with a 4-0 record. They are coming off an impressive 37-20 win over the Rams in Los Angeles after coming in as an underdog. Kyler Murray is continuing to emerge at the quarterback position and is now the front-runner for the MVP award.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180