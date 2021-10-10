How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants are coming off their first win of the season, on the road 27-21 vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter, the G-Men stormed back thanks to RB Saquon Barkley, who had two TDs to help get the win. Barkley looked like his pre-torn ACL self, combining for 126 yards and two TDs. The Giants still have question marks in the wide receiving core due to injuries heading into Week 5.

The Cowboys turned in another dominant offensive performance in Week 4. Dallas beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28 with QB Dak Prescott having a very efficient game. He threw for 4 TDs with no INTs on just 22 pass attempts for a passer rating just over 130. RB Ezekiel Elliott dominated with 143 yards on 20 carries with a TD. The defense remains a work-in-progress for the Cowboys, but the offense is clicking.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYG +235, DAL -300