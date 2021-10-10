What channel Saints vs. Washington is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team in Week 5. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The Saints have been somewhat of a enigma early on in the season. Week 1 they demolish an NFC favorite in the Packers. Follow that up with a bad loss to the Panthers. Then take care of the Patriots in Foxboro. Then go and lose to the 0-3 Giants at home. It’s tough to get a read on the Saints. Heading into Week 5, the Saints will be without backup RB Tony Jones, who is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury. That means plenty of Alvin Kamara against Washington.

The WFT pulled off a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Down 30-22, Taylor Heinicke threw two late TDs to give the team a 34-30 victory. The bad news is Washington is dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield to JD McKissic and Antonio Gibson. This could mean the team leans more heavily on Heinicke and the passing game with Terry McLaurin. Though, we know Logan Thomas won’t play in Week 5. He is expected to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Washington

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NO -140, WAS +120