What channel Dolphins vs. Bucs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Miami Dolphins are entering their third-straight week without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and are still searching for their first win with Jacoby Brissett under center. Brissett threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns last week, but was sacked three times by the Indianapolis Colts defense. Four years removed from being Tom Brady’s understudy in New England, Brissett has a chance to lead the Dolphins offense to a much-needed victory against the 3-1 Bucs.

The Buccaneers eked out a 19-17 win in Brady’s return to Foxborough in Week 4, and will look to remain atop the NFC’s best teams. They appear to be much improved with their running game, handing the ball off to Leonard Fournette 20 times for 92 yards. With neither team’s pass defense able to contain opposing receivers in recent weeks, the Buccaneers’ top-5 offense should be more than enough to make them the clear favorites to win.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dolphins vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TB -525, MIA +390