What channel Titans vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The game is at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

It’s redemption time for the Titans, following a 27-24 upset loss to the New York Jets last week. Ryan Tannehill failed to get the job done without star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, hitting Cameron Batson on a two-yard pass for the Titans’ lone score of the afternoon. The hope is that at least one of Brown or Jones can suit up in Week 5, which will take some of the heavy burden off of Derrick Henry, who has combined for 61 carries in the previous two games.

The Jaguars on the other hand, are still pretty amped up after their commendable Week 4 performance on Thursday Night Football last week. Despite finishing three points shy beating the Cincinnati Bengals, the team showed tremendous improvement even with a limited number of practice days leading up to Week 4. Trevor Lawrence is finally starting to fit the bill of a No. 1 overall draft pick, and it will be interesting to see how he builds off of his most efficient game as a rookie.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Titans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TEN -195, JAX +165