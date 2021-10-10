What channel Patriots vs. Texans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans in Week 5. Kickoff will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Despite coming up short on the scoreboard, the Patriots played arguably their best game of the 2021-22 campaign in Tom Brady’s Foxborough homecoming last week. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 31 passes on 40 attempts for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jones went toe-to-toe with one of the best to ever do it, and made plays that don’t always show up on a stat sheet. It’ll be interesting if he can carry that same energy against a downtrodden Texans team. On the defensive side of the football, the Patriots allowed less than 20 points for the second time this season.

Houston is poised for at least one more game without their No. 1 QB option in Tyrod Taylor, as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Davis Mills will take the snaps once again, after a forgettable passing performance in Week 4.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NE -380, HOU +290