What channel Browns vs. Chargers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Browns won their third straight game last Sunday, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 14-7. While the offense continues to have issues, Cleveland’s defense was stout in holding Dalvin Cook to just 34 yards on 9 carries. The Browns didn’t get 9 sacks like the previous week against the Bears, but did put plenty of pressure on QB Kirk Cousins. Two sacks and 10 QB hits will rattle anyone. That will be key in dealing with second-year QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Los Angeles has ripped off back-to-back wins over AFC West opponents to move to 3-1. The Chargers made easy work of the Las Vegas Raiders on MNF in Week 4, Herbert throwing for 3 TDs while the run game went for 168 total yards. It will be interesting to see if Herbert can move the ball against Cleveland. He may be under pressure, so funneling targets to Austin Ekeler and Jared Cook makes sense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE +105, LAC -125