What channel Bears vs. Raiders is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bears head on the road to face the Raiders in Week 5. Chicago gave us some pretty big news on Thursday when coach Matt Nagy named rookie Justin Fields the starting QB against Las Vegas this week. QB Andy Dalton is healthy, so Fields is starting based off performance and who the Bears feel can win them the game.

The Raiders dropped their first game of the season in Week 4 on Monday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas couldn’t get anything going on offense and the lack of a dominant pass-catcher is showing. Josh Jacobs is also banged up a bit, though he’s good to go for Week 5. Darren Waller can only take you so far at the TE position. Hunter Renfrow, Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards will need to step up.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CHI +190, LV -235