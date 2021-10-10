What channel Bills vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bills enter a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game riding high on a three-game winning streak. Buffalo had an easy time taking down the Texans in Week 4, winning 40-0 in a whomping. The Bills haven’t really been tested much during their winning streak, so a matchup with the Chiefs will be fun. Buffalo has had all facets of its offense clicking with the emergence of Zack Moss as the RB1. Stefon Diggs got back on track with 114 yards on seven receptions in Week 4.

The Chiefs have had a not-so-great start to the season by their standards. The defending AFC champs head into a crucial conference matchup with the Bills coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 42-30. Tyreek Hill went bonkers with 186 yards and 3 TDs, but the defense still had issue holding Philly down throughout the contest. It won’t be easy against Josh Allen and the Bills. This game could be a shootout.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bills vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: BUF +130, KC -150