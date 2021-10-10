What channel is Jets vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 5

Both the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are traveling to London to play the NFL’s first game in the UK this season. Both teams have struggled a ton and will have to turn things round quickly if they want any chance at competing for the postseason.

The Jets started the season off badly. In their first three games, they allowed 70 points while scoring just 20. Rookie QB Zach Wilson looked completely lost in their offense and they were turning the ball over a bunch. The team’s defense was right in the middle of the pack for both allowed rushing and passing yards. While it seemed like it’d only get worse taking on the Tennessee Titans, the Jets shocked the football world. Wilson played the best that we have seen of any of the rookie quarterbacks. The defense sacked Ryan Tannehill seven times. Thats a major confidence booster for a team who most thought would be 0-4.

The Falcons have been just as bad as the Jets this season. There hasn’t been many positives for the Falcons this season. However, Cordarrelle Patterson has probably been the biggest surprise in the entire NFL. While most people were expecting Calvin Ridley to blow up, Patterson has been the best player on that offense. He has 119 rushing yards and one touchdown with 18 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Other than Patterson, the Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in all of the NFL.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcast map

The Atlanta Falcons are -3 favorites in this one, with their money line odds sitting at -142. Jets moneyline sits at +120, with the over/under at 45.5 points.