What channel is Eagles vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 5

Coming into this season, most people were not expecting much out of either one of these teams. While the Panthers have played well and proved many wrong, since Week 1, the Eagles have struggled and looked like one of the lesser teams in the NFL.

In Week 1, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles thrashed the Falcons 32-6 and it seemed like a statement game. Ever since, the Eagles just have not played well. They're now 1-3 and their defense has allowed 40+ points in the last two games. While their passing defense hasn’t been bad, thier rushing defense ranks next to last in the entire NFL. They are also with Brandon Graham for the rest of the season which is only making everything worse. They are dealing with a bunch of injuries offensively as well.

Carolina’s had one of the best defenses in the NFL so far this season, and it is only getting better. So far, they have traded for former first round pick CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore. Once this defense is fully healthy, they are could have a shot at a playoff run. Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury that most fans were worried about, especially with his history. However, it wasn’t too serious and he’ll likely be back next week. Nut he’ll be out for at least one more game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Carolina Panthers are 3-point favorites in this one, with their money line odds sitting at -168. Eagles moneyline sits at +142, while the over/under is at 45 points.