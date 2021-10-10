What channel is Packers vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 5

This is an odd matchup that we don't see very often. At this point in the year, both of these teams are sitting atop their division with a 3-1 record. The Packers were expected to be that good this year, the Bengals were not.

The Green Bay Packers shocked everyone during Week 1 in their loss to the Saints. Aaron Rodgers looked careless, however we should've known that wouldn’t be the case for the rest of the season. The Packers offense has been exactly what we thought it would be and their defense has been better than expected. Rodgers has thrown for 897 yards and eight touchdowns. As usual, him and Davante Adams have been clicking and they will need that if they want to win a Super Bowl.

Cincinnati has been one of the biggest surprises so far this season. Joe Burrow has played excellent. He's thrown for 988 yards and nine touchdowns. The big story has been him and Ja’Marr Chase. After a disappointing preseason, Chase has 11 receptions for 220 yards and four touchdowns. This week will be a real test to see if the Bengals are a serious contender this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Green Bay Packers are 3-point favorites for Sunday, with their moneyline odds sitting at -164. Bengals money line odds sit at +138, while the over/under sits at 50.5 points.