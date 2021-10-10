What channel is Lions vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 5

This is a big divisional matchup. The Lions are looking for their first win, while Minnesota is trying to get to 2-3. It’ll be hard for both of these teams to finish atop their conference as Green Bay is the team to beat in that division.

While their record looks bad, Detroit has actually played better than it seems. If it weren’t for Justin Tucker, they would’ve beat the Ravens, if they controlled the ball a bit better, they would’ve stuck around with Green Bay, and the other two losses were close games. With their first year head coach, it is known it will take some time for the guys to get used to his style.

Minnesota’s offense looked stellar in the first three weeks of the season. They have been competitive with a number of good teams. The problem is their schedule is hard and it doesn’t get that much easier. Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1121 and nine touchdowns. Looking at their offense, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook, they have three star playmakers. I think Minnesota will be a borderline playoff team by the end of the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Minnesota Vikings are 9.5-point favorites home, with their moneyline odds sitting at -460. Lions moneyline odds sit at +360, while the over/under is 49.5 points.