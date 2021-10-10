What channel is Broncos vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 5

This is a big game to watch for on Sunday. While Denver lost their first game on Sunday and wants to get back on track, Pittsburgh has looked terrible and could fall to 1-4 with a loss.

The Denver Broncos were one of the big surprises in the NFL as they were undefeated prior to this past weekends matchup against the Ravens. With Teddy Bridgewater now hurt, they will have to move forward with Drew Locke who lost a tight quarterback battle at the end of training camp. The Broncos defense has been why this team has been so successful. Both their rushing and passing defense are near the top in a majority of categories.

The Steelers have been bad since Week 1. After they took down Buffalo, everybody thought the AFC North was there's to lose. Boy, were they wrong. Ben Roethlisberger has struggled so much that many people are expecting a change before the end of the season. They have also dealt with a bunch of injuries which has had a major impact on the team. Even with how bad they’ve been, they have a shot at winning on Sunday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites in this outing, with their moneyline odds sitting at -110. Broncos moneyline odds sit at -106, with the over/under at 39.5 points.