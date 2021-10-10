What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 5

The NFC West is playing a second straight week of intra-divisional play, and this week the Arizona Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers. Last week, the Cardinals thumped the Rams while the 49ers struggled in the second in a loss to the Seahawks.

The 49ers lost to Seattle 28-21 after dominating much of the first half. It was 7-7 at the half after the 49ers offense could not get much of anything going. The defense struggled in the second half and found themselves trailing 21-7 and 28-13. Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf and Trey Lance replaced him to start the second half. He made some big plays, but showed rookie inconsistency as the 49ers came up short in a comeback attempt.

The Cardinals are proving they are for real. They are 4-0 and are coming off an impressive 37-20 road thumping of LA. Kyler Murray is taking the next step in his development and is currently the betting favorite to win MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook. The NFC West is particularly strong this season and a Cardinals win would put them in position to take firm control of the division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 49.5. The Cardinals are a -220 favorite to win while the 49ers are a +180 underdog.