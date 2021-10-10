What channel is Patriots vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 5

It was known the Texans were going to deal with some problems this year. Both teams starting quarterback will be a rookie. Neither team was expected to have a shot at the playoffs coming into the season.

The Patriots looked extremely impressive on Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mac Jones threw for 275 yards and a touchdown while almost taking down the Bucs. The Patriots passing defense is one of the best in all of the NFL, however their run defense has been subpar.

Since Week 1, Houston has been atrocious. I think David Culley is the guy fans should want for the rebuild, however it will be a long year for the Texans. Tyrod Taylor looked good with the offense during Week 1. He suffered a strained hamstring during Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has been the starter since.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The New England Patriots are 8.5-point favorites in Houston, with their moneyline odds sitting at -430. Texans moneyline odds sit at +340, while the over/under is 39.5 points.