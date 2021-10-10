What channel is Titans vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 5

Prior to this past weekend, everybody would be thinking this would be a guaranteed win for Tennessee. Following the Titans loss on Sunday, they will need to play much better or they will get upset again. Jacksonville is dealing with some things as well, but those are more of some off the field issues.

The Tennessee Titans were expected to be a Super Bowl contender heading into this season, but they have not performed well. Both AJ Brown and Julio Jones have dealt with injury issues, the defense has been atrocious, and their offensive line has played bad as well. They are still in first place in their division because of how bad the other teams have played, but if they continue to play the way they have, at best, they will be a first round exit from the playoffs.

Jacksonville has been exactly what we expected. Some of their younger guys have shown some promise, but they just haven’t been good as a team. Many people have been talking about how dedicated Urban Meyer really is and this past weekend showed where his mind was at. The future is bright in Jacksonville, but some things must change.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Tennessee Titans are 4.5-point favorites, with their moneyline odds sitting at -186. Jaguars moneyline sits at +154, while the over/under is 48.5 points.