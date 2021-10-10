What channel is Dolphins vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins travel 282 miles away to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, October 10th. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium with kickoff set for 1:00 PM ET.

The Dolphins enter this one 1-3 and in second place in the AFC East. They have lost three games in a row and are in desperate need of a win. The team hasn’t been able to pull out a win since backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett took over for the injured starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Tom Brady won the battle of Foxboro last Sunday and the Buccaneers are 3-1. They sit atop the NFC South. Their lone loss came in Week 3 and they are looking to build some momentum heading into the middle of the season. This will be their first home game since Week 2.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map