What channel is Saints vs. Washington on and what is game time for Week 5

The New Orleans Saints hits the road to take on the Washington Football Team in this NFC conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 10th from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

The Saints enter this one with a 2-2 record which has them third in the NFC South. They have alternated wins and losses and are most recently coming off of an overtime loss to the New York Giants. Their two games after this are against the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so they will be looking for momentum in this one.

The Washington Football Team has also alternated wins this season, but they are coming off of a win against the Atlanta Falcons. They are 2-2 and are in second in the NFC East. After this game, they take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers so they also need a win before that stretch of games.

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

