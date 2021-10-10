What channel is Browns vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 5

The Cleveland Browns are westward bound as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC conference matchup in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM ET and will take place at SoFi Stadium.

The Browns are 3-1 and are ranked first in the AFC North. They have won three games in a row after dropping their season-opening matchup to the Kansas City Chiefs. While their offense has been decent, their defense has held opposing teams to a combined 13 points over the last two weeks.

The Chargers head into this game at 3-1. They are tied for the lead of the AFC West. They are coming off of back-to-back division wins and are looking to keep that momentum going against the Browns this week. They are currently 1-1 at home this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map