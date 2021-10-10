What channel is Bears vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 5

The Chicago Bears head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 10th with kickoff set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Bears are 2-2 on the season and are in second place in the AFC North. They have alternated wins and losses to start the season, but are coming off of a divisional win against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields has been named the starter for this game so all eyes will be on him in this game.

The Raiders are 3-1 and are tied for the top spot in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking of the Chargers, they handed the Raiders their first loss of the season last week 28-14. The Raiders are looking to get back into the win column before facing the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in their next two games.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map