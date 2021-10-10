What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 5

The Buffalo Bills will head on the road for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game on Sunday, October 9th. This game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Buffalo will enter Sunday’s matchup with a 3-1 record, and they have dominated in each of their last three games as they look to extend the winning streak to four games. In the last time out, the Bills crushed the Houston Texans 40-0. Buffalo forced five turnovers and outgained Houston 450-109 in total yardage. The Bills rank No. 1 defensively in the NFL in yards per play allowed.

Kansas City got off to a rough start to the season for their standards, but they got back to .500 at 2-2 after beating the Philadelphia Eagle 42-30 last weekend. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdown passes, and three went to Tyreek Hill, who had a monster day with 11 catches for 186 yards. The Chiefs offense ranks at the top of the league in yards per play, but their defense is the worst in the NFL in that category.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 10th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -145. Buffalo is a +125 underdog with the over/under set at 56.