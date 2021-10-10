How weather could impact Bills vs. Chiefs in Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will face off in Week 5 in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. The Chiefs won that contest but have suffered two losses early this season and are looking for a win over a contender. The Bills have dominated opponents since losing in Week 1 to the Steelers and hope to shut down Patrick Mahomes and company Sunday night.

Bills vs. Chiefs weather report

It’s going to be 74 degrees Sunday night in Kansas City at kickoff time, with a 60 percent chance of rain and 8 MPH winds. The rain is going to continue throughout the game, with there being an 84 percent chance of rain by the time the contest should end.

Fantasy football impact

If the rain is heavy, expect more running plays from both teams. The Bills are likely to run the ball more anyway to keep Mahomes off the field. The Chiefs’ skill players rely heavily on speed and might not be able to create separation as much on a wet field. Conversely, this could also lead to missteps from defenders and wide open grass.

Betting impact

You can back both Bills running backs, and Josh Allen, on most rushing props. Buffalo has done well running the ball this season and that strategy should work against Kansas City’s run defense, which is ranked 31st in the league. Mahomes is always a safe bet to go over on his passing yards props but if the weather is rough, it might be best to stay away from that. The over/under is set 56, which seems about right on a normal day. A sloppy environment could make the under an enticing bet.

