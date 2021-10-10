 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It’s about time! Kyle Pitts scores first career NFL TD in London

The Falcons got the rookie tight end going with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage sidelined. Is this the fantasy breakout we were waiting for?

Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It took a bit, but rookie TE Kyle Pitts may be cashing in on that high ADP finally. With receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage sidelined, Pitts scored early for the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New York Jets in the London game in Week 5 on Sunday. It was the longest TD drought of his young career (though that’s only counting games at Florida).

Pitts is the early leading fantasy football point scorer on the Week 5 slate with 4 receptions for 36 yards and a TD, good for 13.6 fantasy points in PPR. He’s already about halfway to his career high in receiving yards in a game (73) and has already set a career high in fantasy points. Pitts is already up to 5 targets in the first quarter. Really the only thing holding him back from a massive fantasy outing is the Falcons lead 10-0 and are going to have a shot at extending the lead to start the second quarter.

