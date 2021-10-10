Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 5

The NFL is into the late afternoon slate of Week 5, and we still have big matchups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to close out the week. Bills-Chiefs will be a fun one and Colts-Ravens will give us a better handle on both those squads.

The 1 p.m. slate had one possession fourth quarters in all but one game. The Bucs pulled away from the Dolphins in a blowout and the Titans held off the Jaguars in a double-digit win. However, everything else saw its own brand of crazy. The Vikings came back from giving up a late touchdown to connect on a 54-yard field goal as time expired. The Texans blew a lead late and the Patriots were able to get a late game-winning field goal. Pittsburgh got back on track with a big win at home against the Broncos. And the Bengals and Packers alternated missed field goals before the Packers were finally able to win in overtime.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after five weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records after the 4:05/4:25 slate, and then after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

AFC East

The Patriots escaped the Texans on a late FG to win 25-22. The Dolphins got blown on the road by the Bucs. The Jets lost to the Falcons in Lond.

AFC North

Pittsburgh bounced back with a big home win over Denver while the Bengals lost a heart-breaker in overtime to the Packers.

AFC South

The Titans were slow early in Jacksonville but pulled away and rolled to victory. The Texans had a chance to beat the Patriots but blew it late.

AFC West

The Broncos dropped their second straight game, losing to the Steelers.

NFC East

Washington gave the Saints some trouble but couldn’t contain Jameis Winston sufficiently. The Eagles came back on the road to beat Carolina.

NFC North

The Lions lost another heartbreaker by falling on a last-second FG to the Vikings in Week 5. Detroit remains without a win this season. The Packers won a wild one in overtime over the Bengals.

NFC South

The Bucs got a big game from Tom Brady and Antonio Brown in a blowout win over the Dolphins. The Panthers blew a lead at home against the Eagles in a 21-18 loss. The Saints got a road win over Washington.

NFC West

The Rams got the week started with a big win in Seattle, while the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson to a finger injury that is expected to cost him roughly six weeks.