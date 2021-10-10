Jameis Winston finds Marquez Callaway for Hail Mary touchdown to close first half

The New Orleans Saints got a huge play to close out the first half against the Washington Football Team. The Saints lead 20-13 after quarterback Jameis Winston found wide receiver Marquez Callaway for a Hail Mary touchdown as time expired.

Callaway got in front of the Washington defenders and nobody was able to get in front of him to break up the pass.

Winston did a little bit of everything we’ve come to expect from him in the first half. On the opening drive, he threw a duck of a pass that was easily picked off. On the next drive, he connected with Deonte Harris for a 72-yard touchdown. He finished the first half 8 of 16 for 189 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Jameis Winston experience can be a maddening experience, but sometimes it bears really impressive fruit. The Saints lead 20-13 and if they can hold on against Washington, they’ll remain a game back of the Bucs and will hope the Eagles can come back against the Panthers to create a second place tie.