Rhamondre Stevenson gets start over Damien Harris in second half for Patriots

The New England Patriots are rolling with Rhamondre Stevenson over Damien Harris at running back to start the second half, likely due to Harris’ fumble at the goal line. Harris does have a touchdown in the contest but that fumble was costly and Bill Belichick does not tolerate turnovers.

This is already a tough backfield to navigate for fantasy owners, although Harris seemed to be in line to get most of the carries from the beginning of the season. When the Patriots traded Sony Michel, this further reinforced Harris’ status. Stevenson impressed in the preseason and could take on a bigger role if he performs well in relief of Harris.

Stevenson has four carries for zero yards so far in this contest. We’ll see how long Belichick rides with Stevenson before going back to Harris. The Patriots surprisingly trail the Texans 22-9 in the third quarter, thanks to three touchdown passes from Davis Mills.