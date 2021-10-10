Vikings-Lions final score: Greg Joseph kicks 54-yard FG as time expires for heart-breaking Lions loss

The Detroit Lions have somehow done it again to their fans. For the second time in three weeks, they lost an absolute heartbreaker of a game on a last-second long distance field goal. Two weeks ago, Justin Tucker booted a record-setting 68-yard field goal to get the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 win. This week, Greg Joseph drilled a 54-yard field goal to give the Minnesota Vikings ... a 19-17 win.

The Lions were once again in position to secure their first win of the season. Alexander Mattison was attempt to run out some clock and tried a little too hard. The Lions somehow popped the ball out and recovered on the Vikings 20. Three plays later, D’Andre Swift scored from seven yards out and the Lions led 17-16 with 37 seconds left.

The Vikings came out though and were able to hustle down the field. Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 21-yard reception, which also happened to be Thielen’s first catch of the game. Cousins then found Dede Westbrook for six yards and Thielen for another 19-yard gain. Cousins ran up and spiked the ball and Joseph finished it off as time expired. It was a wild one!