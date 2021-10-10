Mason Crosby finally wins game for Packers after both teams combined to miss five game-winning field goal attempts

Update: Mason Crosby got his moment of redemption and the Packers got the win they wanted.
TODAY WE SPELL REDEMPTION.... M-A-S-O-N. #GoPackGo #GBvsCIN pic.twitter.com/5iuT9KWn2K— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
It has been a rough day for Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby.
Mason Crosby's kick is no good... 3 missed field goals in the final 2 minutes.— Allen Lively (@AllenLivelyLOF) October 10, 2021
This is a crazy game!!! We are going to overtime. #Packers #Bengals #NFL pic.twitter.com/BidZJeDUGS
One of the NFL’s most reliable kickers, Crosby missed not one but TWO game-winning field goal attempts against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Crosby missed a field goal attempt to take the lead prior to missing the first potential game-winning kick. He then missed a kick in overtime that would’ve iced the game. Crosby also missed an extra point in the contest.
Mason Crosby has missed three straight field goals for the Packers pic.twitter.com/tYhrwiuZew— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2021
Luckily for Crosby, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson failed to hit on two-game winning kicks himself. At one point, the teams combined to miss FIVE game-winning kicks.
Evan McPherson started celebrating LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/A3tOwAgrSr— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 10, 2021
McPherson had kicking heroics in Week 1 against the Vikings in overtime, while Crosby made a big kick against the 49ers to win the game. No telling yet on whether a kicker plans to make his next attempt.
The last six drives that have taken place in Packers-Bengals pic.twitter.com/gKMFYwvuK2— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 10, 2021