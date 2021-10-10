 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mason Crosby finally wins game for Packers after both teams combined to miss five game-winning field goal attempts

It has been a rough day for one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers but all’s well that ends well.

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals
Mason Crosby of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Corey Bojorquez after a successful kick during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Update: Mason Crosby got his moment of redemption and the Packers got the win they wanted.

It has been a rough day for Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby.

One of the NFL’s most reliable kickers, Crosby missed not one but TWO game-winning field goal attempts against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Crosby missed a field goal attempt to take the lead prior to missing the first potential game-winning kick. He then missed a kick in overtime that would’ve iced the game. Crosby also missed an extra point in the contest.

Luckily for Crosby, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson failed to hit on two-game winning kicks himself. At one point, the teams combined to miss FIVE game-winning kicks.

McPherson had kicking heroics in Week 1 against the Vikings in overtime, while Crosby made a big kick against the 49ers to win the game. No telling yet on whether a kicker plans to make his next attempt.

